Salmon Arm  

District of Sicamous looking to add Search and Rescue boat house to provincial lease

Sicamous council has asked district staff to pursue a new 30-year lease renewal for the Main Street dock in order to add the Royal Canadian Marines Search and Rescue boat house facility to their provincial lease.

The decision was made at a March 26 meeting.

“We are so fortunate to have this facility in our community and have all those great volunteers,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson. “Our lease is not due for five years, but we want to just move forward and make sure that we have enough time to get a lease.”

The boat house has been under construction since 2022, and will allow the marine search and rescue team to keep their boats in the water all year long instead of needing to remove them in the winter months.

Dean Strachan, chief administrative officer, explained the district is looking for the maximum period of 30 years with the amended lease.

“We are applying for the max,” he explained. “We're updating the lease, because it's not changing the area, the actual polygon area is the same. It's what's within the area that we're amending.”

Council voted unanimously in support of the pursuit of a 30-year renewal for the lease with the addition of the search and rescue boat house.

In December of 2024 the District of Sicamous got a letter of support from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for a section 11 application in order to get provincial approval for the installation of the boat house in the Sicamous channel.

