Liberals name Kennith Robertson candidate for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies

Photo: Ken Robertson

Kennith Robertson has been announced as the Liberal candidate for the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding for the upcoming federal election.

Robertson’s decision to run in the April 28 federal election was shared on the Liberal Party's website with an acclamation notice.

“I’m pleased to share that Kennith Robertson has been acclaimed as the Liberal Candidate for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies in the next federal election, and will continue building on our hard work to keep Canada moving forward,” said Terry Duguid, national campaign co-chair, in a post on the party's website.

“As we look forward to the important work ahead of us, the hope and hard work of Liberals across Canada will ensure our candidates and teams are ready to run competitive campaigns and earn another mandate from Canadians, including right here in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies.”

Robertson previously ran for the Liberals in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding during the 2021 federal election.

He will be running against four other candidates in the riding — Phaedra Idzan for the NDP, Michael Henry for the People's Party of Canada, Owen Madden for the Greens and incumbent Conservative Mel Arnold.

Castanet will publish profiles and Q&As with all candidates in the weeks between now and voting day.