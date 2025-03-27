NDP announce Phaedra Idzan as candidate in new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding

Photo: Phaedra Idzan candidate facebook

The NDP have announced Phaedra Idzan as their candidate for the newly created Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding.

Idzan announced her plans to run in the April 28 federal election in a social media post.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming campaign period speaking to our residents/electors in the newly formed Kamloops- Shuswap- Central Rockies,” Idzan said in her post. “Thank you everyone for your kind words of support and offers of assistance.”

Shuswap-born Idzan will be running against four other candidates in the riding — Kennith Robertson representing the Liberal Party, Michael Henry for the People's Party of Canada, Owen Madden for the Greens and incumbent Conservative Mel Arnold.

Castanet will publish profiles and Q&As with all candidates in the weeks between now and voting day.

For more information about Idzan, visit her profile on the NDP website.