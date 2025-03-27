257979
Salmon Arm  

Sicamous residents invited to join annual Community Cleanup Day

Residents are invited to join the District of Sicamous and Communities in Bloom for the annual community clean up day on April 26.

Volunteers from Sicamous Communities in Bloom and crews from the district will be working with those interested to clean up litter and prepare flowerbeds for another year of beautiful public gardens.

Interested residents can join the clean up crew at the Sicamous Curling Club at 8 a.m. on April 26. Flowerbed volunteers can meet at the Seniors Centre at the same time.

Volunteers are asked to dress in highly visible clothing for safety reasons, and to wear layers for comfort.

A free lunch will be provided for volunteers.

Last year Sicamous was awarded the full five blooms by the Communities in Bloom judges as well as a special Environmental Action award.

