Scammers claim to be raising money for Salmon Arm fire department

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm residents have been warned to be cautious as scammers have been calling people claiming to be raising money for the fire department.

In a social media post, the Salmon Arm Fire Department advised residents to beware of a potential phone scammer soliciting donations.

“Please know that the Salmon Arm Fire Department will never solicit donations by phone,” reads the post. “If you are ever concerned about the legitimacy of a phone solicitor, please contact the organization directly.”

To learn more about common scams and how to protect yourself, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.