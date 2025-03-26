Shuswap Emergency Program warns heavy rains could cause slides in wildfire-impacted areas

Photo: Tyler Lowey

People living in parts of the Shuswap that have been impacted by wildfire in recent years are being warned about an increased risk of slides and debris flows with potentially heavy rains in the forecast.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is warning that heavy rains forecast to move through the Shuswap between Wednesday and Saturday will increase slide risks.

“There is an increased risk of landslides or flooding in the areas affected by wildfires in the Shuswap over the past five years,” reads the statement.

“Intense rain, or rain combined with snowmelt, in these affected areas can trigger debris flows and debris floods that could threaten public safety and property.”

Residents are advised to have an emergency plan in place including a 72-hour emergency kit with supplies.

More information about what to include in an emergency kit is available from PreparedBC.

The SEP said landslides can happen quickly and without warning and recommends residents in wildfire-affected areas to consider leaving the area until the storm threat has passed.

They further note that if you see or hear a landslide it may be too late to evacuate, in which case residents are advised to shelter in the safest place in a building which is on the highest level.

Signs to watch out for that could indicate a landslide or debris flow include an abrupt increase or decrease in stream flow, a change in water colour, trees cracking or breaking, shaking ground or loud noises like trees falling or a roar like a train.

Anyone that spots a landslide or flood is asked to report the incident once they have reached safety. Such incidents can be reported to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness at 1-800-663-3456.