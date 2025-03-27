Scotch Creek food truck receives $7,000 fine for acting outside conditions of food-primary liquor license

Photo: Be Teased Food Truck facebook

A Scotch Creek food truck ended up in hot water with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, with the owner facing a $7,000 fine for acting outside the conditions of her liquor license.

The Be Teased Food truck in Scotch Creek and owner Sharon Toews were issued the fine after a covert investigation from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

The reasons for issuing the hefty fine to the food truck was explained in a March 20 decision from the general manager of the LCRB.

Two investigators from the LCRB attended an August 2024 event featuring an AC/DC cover band and noted several contraventions to the food primary nature of Be Teased’s liquor license.

In its decision, the LCRB noted the investigation was launched following complaints about noise as well as “the apparent state of intoxication of unruly patrons departing the facility.”

The report said when investigators arrived at the concert at about 7 p.m., they noted several contraventions of a food primary liquor license.

“Once inside the event, the investigators were required to find their own seating as they were not shown their seats by a hostess,” reads the decision.

“Further, they were allowed to bring their own chairs into the facility. This suggested there was insufficient seating to accommodate the patrons for full meal service.”

The investigators noted in the decision a lack of cutlery, napkins or condiments on tables. When they requested a menu from a server, they received a menu showing only alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for sale.

Other contraventions listed in the decision included lawn games, which allowed patrons to move away from tables, as well as many patrons drinking and dancing near the stage.

These activities, the decision noted, shifted the focus of the facility away from food service.

Acting as her own representative in the matter, Toews told the LCRB that she believes the complaints against her business all stem from one neighbour. She said she has attempted for some time to obtain a Patron Participation Entertainment endorsement for her license which would permit the games and dancing that took place that evening.

She stated her goal for the evening was “a safe and enjoyable atmosphere,” and that the event was intended to be family friendly.

She argued each customer was given two tacos, which constituted a “substantial meal,” satisfying the food primary nature of her license. She noted that the “dancing and music reflected a community spirit.”

Despite Toews' reasoning, the LCRB decided to uphold a $7,000 fine for contravening the conditions of her food primary liquor license.

Since the time of the contravention, the Be Teased Food Truck has successfully received its Patron Participation Entertainment endorsement which will allow for customers to dance at future live music events.