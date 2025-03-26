Chase council agrees to write letter of support for Electric Love music festival

Photo: Electric Love music festival

Chase village council showed some love to the Electric Love music festival, agreeing to write a letter of support for the festival which takes place in August near Pritchard.

At the March 25 Chase village council meeting, council members received a letter from Summer Nukina, director of operations for the event, asking for a letter of support to help secure festival funding from the provincial government’s Destination Events program.

Nukina was unable to attend the meeting, but her father Dennis spoke to council on behalf of the festival.

“I'd like to thank council for considering it,” he said. “We support several businesses there, we spent like $6,000 on diesel at the gas station in Chase. We’ve been doing as much business as possible for Chase and in the region."

Council voted unanimously in favour of writing a letter of support for the arts and music festival.

The Electric Love festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the Cel7wet Festival Grounds, located near Pritchard, from Aug. 7-10.