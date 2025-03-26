The Trans-Canada Highway to see 10-hour closure between Revelstoke and Golden

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Rogers Pass

The Trans-Canada Highway will seen an extended, 10-hour closure between Revelstoke and Golden on Wednesday due to avalanche control work.

The entire stretch of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed starting at noon as crews undertake this work. The highway is expected to be closed until 10 p.m.

There are no available detours, and the highway will be closed in both directions.

The planned highway closure was initially only expected to take two hours.