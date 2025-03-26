Man passed out at wheel issued driving prohibition, arrested for public intoxication

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A drunk driver found slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle in the middle of the afternoon was arrested for public intoxication.

On March 10 at around 3:50 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Toyota Corolla on Canoe Beach Drive NE.

“Police attended and the driver appeared to be obviously intoxicated with watery eyes, smelling of alcohol, and confused slurred speech,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“An empty bottle of White Lightning liquor was observed in the passenger seat.”

Police demanded a breath sample and the 29-year-old driver blew a fail, declining the offer of a second test.

The driver was served with a 90 day driving prohibition and the Toyota Corolla was impounded for 30 days.

Police further arrested the man for being intoxicated in public and he was transported to the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment to sober up in jail.