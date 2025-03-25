Trans-Canada Highway to temporarily close between Revelstoke and Golden

Photo: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Revelstoke and Golden for about two hours on Wednesday to allow for avalanche control work.

A 35-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 will close between Woolsey Creek Bridge and the Illecillewaet Campground in Glacier National Park as crews undertake necessary avalanche control work.

The work will begin on Wednesday, March 26, at 1 p.m. and is expected to last until about 3 p.m.

There will be no detours available, and motorists are advised to watch carefully for traffic control personnel.