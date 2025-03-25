255721
257962
Salmon Arm  

Trans-Canada Highway to temporarily close between Revelstoke and Golden

Hwy. 1 to close for 2 hours

- | Story: 540559

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Revelstoke and Golden for about two hours on Wednesday to allow for avalanche control work.

A 35-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 will close between Woolsey Creek Bridge and the Illecillewaet Campground in Glacier National Park as crews undertake necessary avalanche control work.

The work will begin on Wednesday, March 26, at 1 p.m. and is expected to last until about 3 p.m.

There will be no detours available, and motorists are advised to watch carefully for traffic control personnel.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

256732


256488
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736
Real Estate
5125691
4-3904 29th Street Vernon
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$575,000
more details
256960




Send us your News Tips!


251577


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Bert (& Ernie)
Bert (& Ernie) Shuswap BC SPCA >


258201


254344


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
256657