Impaired driver doesn't evade police for long: Salmon Arm RCMP

Photo: Castanet

A drunk driver started making some quick turns when he saw police lights flashing, but he was unable to evade Salmon Arm Mounties.

According to police, officers were patrolling 30th Street NE at about 11 p.m. on March 15 when they saw a grey GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling well above the posted speed limit.

“The officer activated his emergency lights and the truck made several turns that led the officer to believe the truck was trying to avoid police,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Once stopped, the 41-year-old male driver stated he was heading to pickup his girlfriend.”

Police said the officer could detect the odour of fruit flavoured liquor on the driver despite claims that he had not consumed any alcohol that day.

Officers on scene conducted a roadside breath demand, which resulted in a fail reading.

The driver declined his option to take a second test.

Police issued the driver a 90-day driving prohibition and impounded the GMC Sierra for 30 days.

While preparing the vehicle for impound, police noted several empty alcohol containers within the door of the Sierra.

The matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.