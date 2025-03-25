Salmon Arm U13 rec hockey team make history by winning OMAHA district championship

Photo: OMAHA Amateur Hockey

Salmon Arm’s U13 rec team has made minor hockey history by winning the 2024-2025 OMAHA district championship.

In a social media post, The Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association (OMAHA) congratulated the Salmon Arm U13 rec team on winning the district championship.

“Huge congratulations to the players, coaches, and supporters for this incredible achievement!,” reads the post.

The secured the championship in a hard-fought final game against Kelowna that ended in a 4-3 victory for Salmon Arm.

Coaches Ryan Allen and Blake Lawson helped lead the U13 team to this historic division win.