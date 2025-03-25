Door to door telecommunications salesman caught on camera peeing on Salmon Arm resident's vehicle

Photo: Stephen Slous Security cam screenshot

A man going door to door on behalf of Rogers Communications in Salmon Arm was caught on security camera footage peeing on a homeowner's car.

Stephen Slous said the incident happened while he and his family were on vacation.

Slous said they received an alert from their security doorbell that someone came to his door, then a subsequent alert that someone was in his carport.

Slous said he was shocked when he reviewed the footage and saw the salesman urinating on his vehicle.

“Overall it is disgusting,” Slous said. “It is quite shocking that this man thought urinating on my vehicle was okay.”

He noted there are also plenty of children in the neighbourhood, and an elementary school is around the corner.

A Rogers spokesperson said the individual was not a direct Rogers employee, but instead employed by a third-party contractor.

"As soon as we became aware of this incident involving a third-party contractor, we took steps to address the situation," the Rogers spokesperson said.

"The individual is no longer employed by the vendor, and we’ve reached out to the impacted homeowner to apologize for this incident.”

Slous said Rogers has offered to pay to have his car and carport pressure washed.