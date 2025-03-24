Salmon Arm Mounties warn against sharing nude photos after 62-year-old man reports extortion scheme

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm Mounties are telling the public to not share nude photographs after a 62-year-old man became the victim of an extortion attempt.

On March 11, police received a report from a 62-year-old man who said he was being extorted for $1,000 after he sent out nude photographs of himself.

“The complainant reported an unknown man was demanding $1,000… otherwise he would share the nude photographs online,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

Police noted they had received a similar report from the same man in 2023.

Hodges said police advised the man not to send any money and instead block the person attempting to extort him. They also showed the complainant how to make his social media profiles private.

“There was no way to control the image being shared, but police advised the complainant that social media platforms have policies banning nudity,” Hodges said.

Salmon Arm RCMP advise the public not to share nude photographs online or via text message.