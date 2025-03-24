Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced long-time CFO will retire later this year

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will begin the search for a new chief financial officer following the announcement that current CFO Jodi Pierce will be retiring later this year.

Pierce is a certified public accountant and has been with the CSRD since 2010. She has served as the regional district’s chief financial officer since 2014.

On top of her role as head of the financial services department, in May 2022, the board appointed Pierce as interim chief administrative officer.

She served as CAO until current CAO, John MacLean, was hired in November 2022.

“I want to express my deepest appreciation for the dedication and commitment Jodi has made during her career with the CSRD,” MacLean said.

“She has always held herself to the highest professional and ethical standards, and every taxpayer in the CSRD has benefitted greatly from her financial expertise in accounting for public dollars.”

In a statement about Pierce’s retirement, the regional district said transparency and accountability were hallmarks of Pierce’s tenure.

“When you think of someone going above and beyond in their job, you think of Jodi,” said CSRD Board Chair Natalya Melnychuk.

“On behalf of the board, I want to congratulate Jodi on her outstanding contributions to our organization, and for building a firm financial foundation. We will miss her expertise at the CSRD, but want to wish her the very best for her retirement.”

Pierce said while she’ll miss her colleagues at the regional district, she is looking forward to having more time to spend travelling and at home with family during her retirement.

“I am proud of the way this organization has faced adversity through the pandemic, leadership changes, and climate emergencies,” she said.

“I am proud of my team who have had my back every step of the way — and I will be eternally thankful for their dedication and support. I am proud of my colleagues whose only desire is to do their best and I thank them for also having my back."

Pierce’s retirement is expected to begin in September 2025.