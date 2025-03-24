Drunk driver rolled through stop sign while being pulled over, Salmon Arm police say

Photo: KTW file photo

A drunk driver ran a stop sign and failed to find a parking spot when officers attempted to pull him over, Mounties say.

At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, Salmon Arm RCMP on patrol on Lakeshore Drive NE saw a white Honda Civic fail to stop for a stop sign.

“While attempting to stop the vehicle, it rolled through another stop sign, finally coming to stop at the entrance to a park lot, instead of in the parking lot,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The 37-year-old driver was moving very slowly, slurring his words, and had bloodshot eyes.”

The man was allegedly unable to locate his driver’s license when requested by police, and told officers he drank his last alcoholic beverage several hours ago.

Police conducted a roadside breath demand which resulted in a fail reading. The driver requested a second test which also resulted in a fail.

Police issued the 37-year-old a 90 day driving prohibition and impounded the Honda Civic for 30 days.