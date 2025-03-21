Pianist Keith Gray bringing a night of classic swing music to Salmon Arm

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is excited to bring Mission-based pianist Keith Gray to Salmon Arm for an evening of classic early swing music at the Nexus at First Community on March 27.

Gray will be joined by local musicians including Dan Smith on the upright bass.

Born in Mission B.C., Gray began playing the piano when he was only 9 years old. From an early age, he was drawn to classic music from artists like Benny Goodman, Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Gray quickly became proficient in boogie-woogie style piano before heading to Capilano University to study jazz. While at Capilano, Gray fell in love with a variety of piano styles before receiving his diploma in instrumental jazz.

When he’s not doing jazz performances across the province, Gray teaches academics and music at an alternative education facility in Mission.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation, with coffee, tea and treats available at the intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.