Sicamous RCMP make one arrest after receiving complaints about paving company

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Complaints about shady dealings with an Alberta-based paving company lead to the arrest of one man with prior warrants.

On March 19, the District of Sicamous building inspector told police that multiple businesses had recently had negative experiences with a driveway repair crew.

Several men were reportedly approaching businesses and residential properties claiming to be from Hill Top Division Ltd. out of Calgary and offering driveway repair services.

“The pavers would get the potential clients to sign a contract for paving at a rate per square foot,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The contract would not specify the area to be paved, which resulted in entire driveways and parking areas being paved which was not agreed upon by the clients. The clients were then presented a bill which was greater than expected.”

On the morning of March 20, Mounties were able to locate two vehicles associated with Hill Top and confirmed the company did not have a business license to operate in the district.

A man who told police he was the owner of the business was found to have an active arrest warrant from the Surrey RCMP, as well as an active arrest warrant for immigration violations with the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police impounded two vehicles associated with the paving operation and the 39-year-old man was arrested.

The man was transported to the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment to be held in cells before he could have a bail hearing. He was later ordered to be detained in custody until trial.

RCMP are advising residents to carefully read any contract before signing, and to seek references from an unfamiliar business before agreeing to hire anyone.