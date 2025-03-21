BCWS to attend CSRD board meeting over concerns about community wildfire response program

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors plans to take BC Wildfire Service up on its offer to meet and discuss the Cooperative Community Wildfire Response Program.

At the March 20 CSRD board meeting, directors discussed correspondence they received from David Greer, executive director at BCWS, after the board expressed its dissatisfaction with the province's new Cooperative Community Wildfire Response Program.

“In his letter, he says, 'Please let us know if you'd like to meet, and I can arrange for a pre-season meeting to address the concerns that you have highlighted,” said Karen Cathcart, a director who represents rural Golden.

She asked if Greer could be brought to a future CSRD board meeting to discuss the board’s thoughts on the program.

CSRD board chair Natalya Melnychuk agreed. She noted they would have someone from BCWS come to a board meeting to discuss the program in person, but it might not be Greer himself.

“I will make that request and identify if he's the right individual, or if perhaps it should be some one else in the executive chain for that program,” Melnychuk said.

“But I hear the request, and I think having somebody come speak to us would be beneficial.”

A date hasn't yet been confirmed for this meeting.