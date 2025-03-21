Three new road rescue services could be coming to the Shuswap with AAP ahead

Photo: Luc Rempel

Three new road rescue services could be coming to the Shuswap depending on the outcome of an alternative approval process that will be launched to gauge support of Columbia Shuswap Regional District taxpayers living in the affected areas.

At the March 20 board meeting, CSRD directors voted in favour of the creation of a North Shuswap Road Rescue Service, South Shuswap Road Rescue Service and Falkland Road Rescue Service through an alternative approval process.

In order to allow taxpayers a say over establishing these new services, CSRD staff recommended using an AAP.

Through this alternative assent process, electors in each proposed service area will have a chance to submit forms opposing this service. Anyone who does not put in a dissenting vote is considered to be in favour.

In their report, staff estimated the maximum an average North Shuswap taxpayer would pay for the new service would be $54.41. However it is anticipated that the cost of the first year of operations will be $28.27 on average.

Falkland residents will face a maximum of $232.79 in additional taxes, but it is anticipated the average resident would pay $201.18 in the first year.

The average South Shuswap resident could pay a maximum of $53.64, but they are estimated to pay $20.45 in the first year.

Director Jay Simpson, who represents the North Shuswap, said the establishment of road rescue services in his area has been a long time coming.

“Just in looking back at the history of this, conversations were started in at least 2012, probably even before,” he said, adding he's been talking about the matter since he was elected about six years ago.

“It's great to see that we've come to this point,” Simpson added.

“It's an unfortunately necessary service in our areas, and I certainly hope that we can move through this approval process, not just this vote here today, but within the communities in a timely manner.”

Director Kevin Flynn spoke up in support as well.

“It's unfortunate that we have to do this, because it should be the province dealing with this, but clearly it's a significant need,” he said. “I'm glad we could work out the legal and figure out how to pay for it, so thanks to staff for all the work and the staff from 13 years ago who started it.”

Some directors in attendance felt differently, and said they would be voting against the motion.

“I make my comments as historically, a first responder with many hats,” said Mayor Ron Oszust of Golden, adding this includes experience as a paid on-call firefighter, a road rescue technician and a 32-year BC Ambulance representative.

“I guess I speak to be cautious and wary of the cost,” he added. “This will have an impact on your rate payers.”

He added he would support the establishment of the services if the board went with a full referendum rather than the alternative approval process.

Director Rhona Martin, representing rural Sicamous, also said she would not support the motion.

She felt local firefighters had not signed up to offer road rescue services, noting the possible emotional and mental impacts the work can have.

“Not everybody is equipped to deal with it, and I don't think it's something that we should enter into lightly,” she added.

Marty Gibbons, the director representing the South Shuswap, pushed back against the nay-sayers.

“I'm a big fan of democracy. I think that voters should have the say, but I'm not a fan of wasting taxpayer dollars,” he said in defense of the alternative approval process.

He said the amount of money "compared to some of the spending that we do at this board without any referendum whatsoever, is negligible."

“This is something that a lot of our residents think we already do, and are very shocked when they find out we don't,” Gibbons added.

“It is absolutely crucial that when a car goes off the road and is stuck, and the firefighters who are going to respond there anyway…have the capacity to get those people out of the car, rather than just sitting there and watching them die.”

He said for some areas of Eagle Bay that rely on the Salmon Arm road rescue unit, it can take more than an hour for the truck to arrive on scene.

“I've also been a first responder,” he said. “The golden hour is about how quickly life expectancy drops off over time from an initial injury or incident. We need this service.”

The three motions to establish new road rescue services in the North Shuswap, South Shuswap, and Falkland passed with only Oszust voting in opposition.

The motion to undertake an alternative approval process to obtain assent from taxpayers also passed, with only Oszust opposed.