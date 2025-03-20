Sicamous RCMP say they have identified a suspect after a senior was assaulted in his own home

Photo: Luc Rempel

A Sicamous area senior was assaulted at his home, but police say while they have identified a suspect, they have not yet been able to locate him to make an arrest.

On March 13, Sicamous RCMP received a report about an assault that took place on a rural property on Solsqua Sicamous Road.

“The 75-year-old male victim reported that he had been assaulted by a male friend of his female tenant after he confronted him about being on the property,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The landlord told police he had been punched and kicked by the much younger man, who then fled the scene in his Jeep.”

The victim went to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries including a broken nose and bruising to his body.

RCMP said they have identified a 24-year-old man as a suspect in the assault, but they have not yet been able to locate and arrest the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they will not identify the suspect prior to the approval of charges against him by BC Prosecution.