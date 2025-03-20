Registration now open for plots at Sicamous Community Garden in Lions Park

Photo: Luc Rempel

Anyone can get outside and enjoy some spring gardening by registering for a plot in the Sicamous Community Garden.

The District of Sicamous has announced registration is now open for the garden, located in Lions Park.

“Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, now's your chance to reserve a plot and enjoy the experience of cultivating a vibrant garden space,” reads the statement on the district website.

The community garden in Lions Park features soil, water, a shade tent and a picnic bench for the enjoyment of everyone in the community.

Families, individuals or community groups can register for plots in three foot by three foot or six foot by six foot sizes.

Any gardener wishing to take part in the community garden must agree to regularly tend and maintain their plot in a weed-free condition.

Gardeners must also provide their own hoses.

To register, email [email protected] or call (250) 836 2477.