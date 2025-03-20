Salmon Arm says community 'could not afford' public access for Raven subdivision pedestrian railway crossing

Photo: KTW file photo.

The City of Salmon Arm says it is working on a solution to the planned closure of a pedestrian railway crossing linking residents to a lake shoreline trail, but noted a public access agreement will be too expensive.

In a social media post on Monday, the city said it is aware of the impending closure of the private crossing, which has historically been used by residents to access the foreshore trail that runs from the Raven subdivision to downtown Salmon Arm.

A CKPC sign posted at the crossing stated it would be closed 30 days from the posted date on the sign of Feb. 24, 2025.

In its post, the City of Salmon Arm said that it is a “complex situation and cannot be immediately resolved.”

The city also warned pursuing a public access agreement would likely be cost prohibitive.

“Signing an agreement for public access at the Raven Crossing would necessitate the installation of a crossing warning system that will cost taxpayers approximately $750,000, which equates to a 3.35 per cent tax increase,” reads the post from the city.

The city said it is continuing to look into safe and less expensive crossing options for the location.