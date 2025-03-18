BCWS offers to meet with CSRD after regional district criticized new wildfire response program

Photo: Luc Rempel

The BC Wildfire Service has extended an offer to meet with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District after the board of directors sent a letter expressing disappointment with the province's new community wildfire response initiative.

Earlier this year, the CSRD decided to opt out of the Cooperative Community Wildfire Response program. In a February meeting, directors discussed their concerns with the new initiative, including the perceived "downloading" of responsibilities to the district for program management and funding.

The board has received a letter in response from David Greer, BCWS executive director.

In the letter, Greer said he recognizes “changes to the funding aspect,” and emphasized the main priority of the program is to “enhance community resilience.”

Greer offered to meet with the board in order to facilitate a conversation about the program.

“While the funding model is a joint program with the Union of BC Municipalities and there may be limitations to change for this current intake, activation and management of response groups within the CSRD can be discussed,” Greer said in the letter.

The letter is on the agenda for board discussion at Thursday’s meeting.