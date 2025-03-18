Rotary Club of Salmon Arm bringing a taste of Ethiopia to the Shuswap with fundraising dinner

Photo: Luc Rempel

Experience the flavours of traditional Ethiopian cuisine and help make a direct impact on the lives of people at home in the Shuswap and abroad in Ethiopia.

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm in collaboration with Partners in Ethiopia are hosting a traditional Ethiopian dinner on Saturday March 29 at the Fifth Avenue Senior’s Activity Centre.

In a press release the Rotary is inviting Salmon Arm residents to join them for a night of “authentic Ethiopian food and cooperative community building.”

A team of experienced cooks lead by Woinshet Bayssie, Partners in Ethiopa founder, will prepare Ethiopian food prepared in the traditional ways of the Oromia Region of southeast Ethiopia.

Bayssie grew up in Agarfa and was immersed in this food tradition from a young age.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Rotary projects in Salmon Arm as well as ongoing education and healthcare initiatives in Agarfa, led by Partners in Ethiopia.

Tickets are $120 per person and available if paid with cash at the Soapolallie Soapworks in Enderby and the Lotto Booth at the Mall at Piccadilly.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets online you can visit the Partners in Ethiopia website.