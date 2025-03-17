Salmon Arm Rotary hopes to inspire patriotism with 2025 rent-a-flag fundraiser

Photo: Salmon Arm Rotary Club

The Salmon Arm Rotary says it believes this year’s rent-a-flag program is more important than ever amid the current trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

Registration for the 2025 Rotary rent-a-flag program is open for Shuswap residents on the Salmon Arm Rotary Club website.

Through this fundraiser, residents who make a $100 donation can have Rotary volunteers come to their home or business and install a Canadian flag on a 10-foot pole.

For residential locations, the flags can be left until after Remembrance Day. For commercial locations, flags will be put up around the summer and fall holidays starting with the Victoria Day long weekend and ending with the Remembrance Day long weekend.

Residents can gift a flag installation for family, neighbours or friends by signing up with their name and contact information but inserting the gift recipient's address for the installation location.

All funds raised are donated to various community projects being completed by the Salmon Arm Rotary.

For more information, visit the Salmon Arm Rotary club website or email Dan at [email protected].