Photo: DriveBC

A backroad off of Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm is closed in both directions due to water pooling on the roadway.

A report on DriveBC said Deep Creek Road near Ranchero is closed in both directions due to flooding that started yesterday between Mallory Road and Highway 97B.

Motorists are advised to take a detour on Mallory Road and Gardom Lake Road to avoid the flooded area.

An update on the state of the flooding is expected later Monday afternoon.