Students learn about environmental stewardship with the help of 'Yertle the Turtle,' Dr. Fish

Photo: School District 83

Local students got to visit the banks of Canoe Creek to learn more about environmental stewardship with the help of classic Dr. Seuss character Yertle the Turtle and Dr. Fish.

Grade 5 and 6 students from South Canoe School’s outdoor learning program received instruction from environmental educator Kim Fulton, also known as Dr. Fish, and biologist Jeremy Ayotte thanks to a partnership with local land owners.

To prepare for an upcoming K-12 Environmental Expo, students from Ceren Caner’s Grade 5/6 class went out to the creek to brainstorm ways to protect the Canoe Creek watershed.

Student ideas for projects to protect the watershed included creating inventories of mammals, planting willow trees to stabilize the banks of the creek, removing invasive species and monitoring aquatic invertebrates as well as water quality.

Students will bring their findings and research to present at the expo as they learn more about environmental stewardship and the local ecosystem.

The district-wide Environmental Expo is set to take place at the Mall at Piccadilly during earth week from April 22 to 25.