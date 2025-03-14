Salmon Arm Lions Club hosting bottle drive to support Shuswap Food Action Society

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Empty cans and bottles can help keep stomachs full with a special fundraiser from the Salmon Arm Lions Club.

The Lions Club is hosting a bottle drive on Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Mall at Piccadilly parking lot, located at 1151 10 Ave. SW.

All proceeds from the bottle drive will go to the Shuswap Food Action Society, which strives to build food security in the Shuswap and ensure everyone has access to affordable and nutritious food.

Salmon Arm Lions Club volunteers will direct traffic in the parking lot, unload the bottles from vehicles, and sort any empties dropped off.