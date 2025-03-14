Salmon Arm warns residents not to be alarmed by crews clearing vegetation in Mt. Ida Park

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm residents are advised not to be alarmed by the sound of chainsaws in Mt. Ida Park.

BC Wildfire Service and Shuswap Trail Alliance crews will both be hard at work in Mt. Ida Park conducting some spring cleanup.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm advised residents work crews will be working to remove hazardous trees and clear vegetation.

“Expect to hear chainsaws and see crews in action, they’re hard at work making the area safer for everyone,” reads the post. “No need to be alarmed, just a little spring cleanup with safety in mind."

“Thank you to the crews for their efforts in keeping our trails and parks safe.”

Work in the area is expected to continue until at least the end of the month.