A downed tree caused a nearly 4 hour power outage in the North Shuswap yesterday

UPDATE: 10:24 a.m.

Close to 3,000 BC Hydro Customers in the North Shuswap spent nearly 4 hours in the dark after a large power outage last night.

A tree falling on the power lines caused a large outage that stretched from Scotch Creek all the way to St. Ives starting at around 4:20 p.m. yesterday.

BC Hydro crews arrived on scene at around 5:45 p.m. and managed to restore power by approximately 8 p.m. last night.

ORIGINAL: 5:34 p.m.

The outage is affecting 2,973 customers north of Parri Road, stretching from Scotch Creek, Celista, Magna Bay, Anglemont and Saint Ives.

Crews have been assigned to the outage and are expect to arrive at 5:45 p.m.