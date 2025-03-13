Salmon Arm bylaw enforcement is now in charge of dog control services

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm's bylaw enforcement officers have officially gone to the dogs as the city has announced they will be taking over all dog control services.

As of March 1, the Salmon Arm bylaw enforcement team is officially tasked with managing all dog control services within the community.

“Our Bylaw Team is here to help keep our community safe by responding to dog-related concerns and ensuring local regulations are followed,” the city said in a post on social media.

They also included a reminder to residents that all dogs six months old or older must be registered with the city.

Dog licenses can be purchased at Salmon Arm City Hall. A license for a spayed or neutered dog is $17 and licenses for unfixed dogs are $35.

You can contact the new dog control services by calling 250-803-4000 or by submitting a request online through the city of Salmon Arm website.