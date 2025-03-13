Trans-Canada Highway closed between Revelstoke and Golden until 5:30 p.m.

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Rogers Pass as of 9:52 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden is expected to be closed for most of the day as crews undertake necessary avalanche control work.

Avalanche control work is scheduled to begin this morning at 10 a.m. and is expected to last until approximately 5:30 p.m.

There will be no detour available and commercial traffic has been held in Malakwa starting at 9 a.m. this morning.

Passenger vehicles are able to continue to Revelstoke however there is also a report of a vehicle incident between Enchanted Forest Frontage Road and 19 Mile Road approximately 30 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

This collision is still being assessed and motorists in the area are instructed to watch for traffic control.