Photo: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed east of Salmon Arm due to a rockslide just past Canoe.

DriveBC has reported a rockslide has closed a 7.2 kilometre stretch of Highway 1 between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road.

The incident happened at some point around 1:30 a.m. last night and emergency crews are still assessing the situation.

A detour is available via Highway 97B and Highway 97A.

This article will be updated when more information is available.