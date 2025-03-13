Mudslide cleared east of Salmon Arm on Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

A mudslide that closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm has been fully cleared and the highway is open again.

Early this morning a mudslide closed a 7.2-kilometre stretch of Highway one between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road.

DriveBC is reporting that the mudslide was cleared just before 1:30 p.m. and the road is now open in both directions.

The Trans-Canada Highway is still closed between Old Sicamous Road and Solsqua-Sicamous Road near Sicamous until 3 p.m. today for the daily closure caused by construction work on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

ORIGINAL: 9:58 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed east of Salmon Arm due to a rockslide just past Canoe.

DriveBC has reported a rockslide has closed a 7.2 kilometre stretch of Highway 1 between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road.

The incident happened at some point around 1:30 a.m. last night and emergency crews are still assessing the situation.

A detour is available via Highway 97B and Highway 97A.

This article will be updated when more information is available.