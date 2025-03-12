Alleged thief didn't make it far before running into Salmon Arm RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties say a would-be thief didn't make it very far after stealing from a Salmon Arm business — busted with the stolen loot in the parking outside.

On March 3 at around 5 p.m. Salmon Arm RCMP received a report from an employee that a man had taken items from a business on 10th Avenue SW, fleeing on foot without paying.

“Salmon Arm RCMP attended and located a 41-year-old man known to police, wearing matching clothing described by staff, standing in the parking lot nearby,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

The man was swiftly arrested and the stolen items found in his possession were seized by police.

He was later released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.