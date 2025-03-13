Sicamous says reports of vehicles on the beach need to be sent to the DFO

Photo: District of Sicamous

The district says reports of people driving vehicles on Sicamous beaches need to be sent to the proper authorities.

In a post on its website, the District of Sicamous said it has received multiple reports of people driving vehicles on local beaches.

The district advised residents to report such incidents to the proper authorities.

“Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) have primary jurisdiction for fish habitat in the salmon bearing waters, such as the Shuswap and Mara Lakes,” reads the post. “If you witness incidents related to shoreline violations, please report to the DFO.”

Fisheries and Oceans Canada can be reached by calling 1-800-465-4336 or by email at [email protected].