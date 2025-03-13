257241
Salmon Arm  

Sicamous says reports of vehicles on the beach need to be sent to the DFO

Vehicles driving on beaches

- | Story: 538248

The district says reports of people driving vehicles on Sicamous beaches need to be sent to the proper authorities.

In a post on its website, the District of Sicamous said it has received multiple reports of people driving vehicles on local beaches.

The district advised residents to report such incidents to the proper authorities.

“Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) have primary jurisdiction for fish habitat in the salmon bearing waters, such as the Shuswap and Mara Lakes,” reads the post. “If you witness incidents related to shoreline violations, please report to the DFO.”

Fisheries and Oceans Canada can be reached by calling 1-800-465-4336 or by email at [email protected].

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

254329


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736
Real Estate
5125691
4-3904 29th Street Vernon
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$575,000
more details
256718


253780


Send us your News Tips!


250951


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Sami
Sami Shuswap BC SPCA >


255954


254336


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
253012
257185