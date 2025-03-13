Chase council agrees to forgive $90K water bill charged to the arena

Photo: Google Guide/ Jan Antons

The Art Holding Memorial Arena ended up with a near-$90,000 water and sewage bill after problems with the well system led to the usage of municipal water for ice making last fall.

The Village of Chase agreed to forgive the arena for the fees after some discussion about how to avoid the problem going forward.

At the March 11 village council meeting, Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer, presented a report asking council for direction after the arena requested forgiveness on $89,357.29 in water and sewage charges.

The Art Holding Memorial Arena typically uses well water for its ice cooling system. However, in early fall of 2024, staff found the water coming from the wells was too warm for its intended purpose.

Over a period between June and December, the arena used 38,300 cubic metres of water for its ice cooling needs, a dramatic increase from the 1,000 cubic metres used the year before.

The report also noted changes to a bylaw on commercial and water sewage rates resulted in the arena being charged for sewer consumption fees based on the amount of water used. However, the water was used for making ice and was not actually discharged into the wastewater treatment system.

Coun. Colin Connett wanted to know if anyone was informed the arena was going to be using such a large volume of water.

“Did you guys know that they were taking water?” Connett asked. “Did they come and say, 'Well, we're going to have to steal 1,700 liters of water every day?'”

Mike Baker, public works manager, told council that staff was aware of the arena’s well issues.

“Staff was made aware that there were issues with the temperature of the existing water system, and that they would be requiring the use of some of our water,” Baker said. “I think the volume came in as a total surprise to staff, but we were aware that municipal water was going to be used to make ice for this year.”

“I mean, that is a lot of water,” Connett said. “Over 23,000 cubic meters, that's a ton of water.”

Baker told council despite the large amount of water used by the arena, the Chase water system was able to handle the additional load and any extra costs incurred by the usage were “relatively negligible.”

Coun. Fred Torbohm supported waiving the charges to the arena.

“It's unfortunate that their well situation went awry on them, it was something that they weren't able to control," he said. “When it all boils down to dollars and donuts, the arena is still owned by the village, and we would end up just paying money to ourselves.

“It really makes no difference.”

Coun. Dan Stevens told council since he has been appointed to be the village’s liaison with the Chase and District Recreation Society, he would be able to provide council with more frequent updates from the arena in the future.

He also said he would be having more discussions with the society to determine the lifespan of the wells being used, as well as the potential that the wells had been damaged by blasting from nearby highway construction.

“This is something that we have discussed a little bit amongst staff, and we would like to pursue some of these questions and find answers and get some more information for the rest of council,” said Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer.

“We would like to pursue working with the rec society and facilities managers to attempt to see if we can find some resolution to this going forward.”