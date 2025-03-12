254659
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm 'N' driver's truck impounded for drunk driving: RCMP

'N' driver was intoxicated

An “N” driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition after he was caught drunk behind the wheel in Salmon Arm.

At 10:15 p.m. on March 1 a Salmon Arm RCMP officer on patrol on 30 Street NE saw a red Toyota Tacoma with no tail lights on. The pickup truck was also seen drifting within its lane, according to the officer.

“Police conducted a traffic stop and noted all the windows on the truck were down, but could still smell alcohol coming from the cab, and a flat of alcoholic beverages in the back seat,” RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

The 31-year-old driver presented a valid Class 7 licence and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the night. A breath demand was conducted and both attempts resulted in a fail reading.

The driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days and the Toyota was impounded for 30 days.

Police referred the matter to B.C.'s superintendent of motor vehicles.

