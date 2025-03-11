Shuswap Children's Association plans diaper drive to help struggling families

Photo: Pexels.com

Increasing formula and diaper prices have led the Shuswap Children's Association to organize its first annual Community Diaper Drive in order to help struggling families in the region.

Salmon Arm residents are being asked to participate in a special event aimed at helping the region's youngest residents.

The first annual Community Diaper Drive will be held at the Mall at Piccadilly at 1151 10 Ave. SW on Friday, March 28, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The Shuswap Children's Association will be gathering diapers, infant formula, baby wipes and snacks for infants or toddlers, some of its most commonly requested items. The association will also be collecting cash donations.

The most commonly requested sizes of diapers are sizes 3 to 7, as wall as pull-ups.

In a press release, the association said the price of infant formula in B.C. has increased by 46 per cent over the last two years. A study published by Huggies found one in five Canadian moms are struggling to buy diapers.

“This coincides with our agency seeing a substantial increase in support requests from our community, with many local families reporting they are in dire need of essential items for their infants and toddlers,” said Melissa Evans, communications administrator.

The Shuswap Children’s Association collects donations to provide additional support for an average of 50 families in the Shuswap area every month.

“Without the support of our community, we cannot continue to run this program, which has become a lifeline for many,” Evans added.

People unable to attend the event are still welcome to participate. Cash donations can be made by e-transfer to [email protected]. Put “Diaper Fund” in the memo field with your name and address included.

Any donation of $20 or more is eligible for a charitable tax receipt.