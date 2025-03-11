Stay off Salmon Arm sports fields for now, city cautions

Photo: Luc Rempel

City officials are asking Salmon Arm residents to stay off the fields for a little while longer to avoid damaging wet and soggy fields.

Despite warmer temperatures melting the snow away from local fields, the City of Salmon Arm has put out a social media post to remind residents that city sports fields remain closed.

The city is warning field users that early use and dogs can damage grass.

“Before you lace up your cleats, please note that City of Salmon Arm sports fields remain closed until their official spring opening,” reads the post.

The city noted that they are anticipating a mid-April opening for the fields, but weather conditions could see that timeline changed.