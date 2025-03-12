Salmon Arm city council agrees to put $500K toward federal grant application for West Bay Connector Trail

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm city council on Monday voted in support of putting $500,000 in reserve funds toward an application for a federal active transportation grant.

Council received a letter from the Shuswap Trail Alliance requesting support for an application to the federal Active Transportation fund’s Indigenous stream, with partnership from the Adams Lake Indian Band.

The West Bay Connector Trail is a project that would create 6.3 kilometres of walking trail from the Salmon Arm Wharf area and Sandy Point.

In the letter, STA president Jen Bellhouse requested support from the city to strengthen the application.

Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works explained the funds have been earmarked for the project.

“That money has been identified for the future construction of the trail,” he explained.

“Adams Lake has asked the Shuswap Trail Alliance to apply on their behalf. … They would like support for that, as well as having the city manage the project.”

The project is currently in the preliminary design stages and Niewenhuizen said, if the application was successful, the grant funding would be used for the detailed design work and preliminary construction.

“Any opportunity that we have to improve infrastructure within our region and do it with federal funding rather than municipal funding, I think that's an opportunity we can't say no to,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren voicing her support for the plan.

“There's no downside — if we didn't get the grant, we'd get our $500,000 back.”

Other councillors also felt it made sense to support the federal grant application.

“It's really important for Salmon Arm residents to know that the city has been putting money aside annually in reserve to actually get to that half a million dollar amount precisely for windows of opportunity like this,” pointed out Coun. Tim Lavery. “This has been part of the long term vision.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn pointed out the importance of the project for supporting tourism as well as increased safety.

“It's definitely about moving people in a safe and efficient manner and it will be a huge boon to our community and to tourism,” he said.

“Anything we can do to move this forward and have some synergies and some abilities to get grants that are available, I think we need to support.”

Mayor Alan Harrison pointed out that the project requires team work between many partners.

“This trail is a collaboration between Adams Lake, Neskonlith, provincial government, CP, federal government — there's a lot of players,” he said.

“And the only way that we're going to get it built is by everybody pitching in. ... Hopefully we're going to be able to put our feet on that path sometime in the next few years, and if we get this grant, we're that much closer."

Council voted to approve a motion to write a letter of support for the application that indicates the $500,000 in reserve would be utilized in conjunction with grant funds to build the trail.