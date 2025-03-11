Salmon Arm city council votes to cut red tape on municipal projects

Photo: Luc Rempel

City council voted to cut red tape from certain municipal projects in order to avoid possible delays, although some city councillors felt the move could give too much decision-making power to city staff.

On Monday, Salmon Arm council passed a motion to exempt municipal projects from the need to include frontage improvements. Previously, the subdivision and development services bylaw was triggered by any construction with a building permit.

City engineer Jennifer Wilson brought forward a report to the March 10 meeting, providing further information on the proposed subdivision development services bylaw amendment.

Council deferred making a decision on the matter at its Feb. 10 meeting until staff could come back with a new report and a list of upcoming projects affected by the bylaw.

The report said the upcoming expansion project for Fire Hall 2 and the water pollution control centre Stage 4 upgrades scheduled for 2027 would be affected by the bylaw.

If the bylaw is not amended, the city needs to request a variance from council in order to skip frontage upgrades on municipal projects.

“The requested amendment is to formalize through bylaw the past practice of not requiring frontage improvements on city initiated projects on city land,” Wilson said. “The city has and does prioritize frontage improvements based on large scale projects where we can realize scale savings and potential grant funding.”

Mayor Alan Harrison spoke up in support of passing the amendment, saying while the current approach of variance permits is a working solution, he sees two main drawbacks.

“One, it's going to delay projects,” he said. “Two, we're going to have to budget monies in the budget prior to that year.

“If the variance is given, the money wouldn't be spent, but staff would not know if the variance was going to be given, so we would have to have the money in the budget, and it may be money that we would not need.”

Some councillors still felt council should be involved in making individual exemptions on projects.

“This isn't about whether or not we trust the staff we have now, it's about what is the best approach in general,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren

“These are decisions that often council will wear, they should be able to at least see them before the decisions get made.

“So I don't support an overall exemption.”

She added having staff come forward with exemptions helps council to be informed as to why decisions are made to improve a frontage or not improve it.

“If they happen behind the scenes and we don't have any information, it's very difficult for me to speak to citizens about these issues,” she said.

Coun. Tim Lavery also spoke out against the amendment.

“For me, it's a discussion of who returns decision making,” he explained. “Over the years, I've had lots of questions, I'm sure we all have. …I know staff will inform us, but I don't want to be in a position to say I didn't have a good idea, I didn't have any input into it.”

Other councillors in attendance spoke up in support of the amendment on the basis of speeding up municipal projects.

“I think anything that creates more red tape and can slow the process down, in my mind, is a mistake. And government applying for their own variances, to me, doesn't make a lot of sense,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

“I trust staff, I think that this has been well thought out, I don't think there's been a building that staff has ever tried to cut corners on, and if staff feels we need to do upgrades to the infrastructure I'm sure they will bring that to us and include it in the pricing of the project.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond also spoke up in support of the amendment adding if councillors felt the change was not working as intended, they could always change the bylaw again in a year or so.

The motion to amend the subdivision and development services bylaw in order to exempt municipal projects from the bylaw was passed with only Lindgren and Lavery opposed.