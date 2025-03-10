Okanagan-based jazz musician signature tenor sax to Salmon Arm

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

One of the Okanagan’s best jazz quartet’s will be playing in Salmon Arm this week.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents the Craig Thomas Quartet live at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, March 13.

Thomas is known as a prolific performer on his signature tenor saxophone as well as a composer, recording artist and music educator.

Salmon Arm jazz fans might remember him from previous shows where he performed the music of legendary jazz saxophonists like Hank Mobley, John Coltrane, Dexter Gordon and Joe Henderson.

Thomas is also the artistic director for the B.C. Interior Jazz Festival, an annual educational event that brings together more than 1,000 students from across Canada and the United States.

At the festival, students have the chance to learn from some of North America’s finest music professionals.

In 2012, Thomas released his solo debut CD “Bright Beginnings,” which featured all-original compositions and earned critical acclaim.

Two years later Thomas was recognized as the Okanagan Musician of the Year in 2013.

For this show Thomas will be joined by Sean Bray on guitar, bassist Dan Smith and Will Friesen will be behind the drum kit.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation, with coffee, tea and treats available at the intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.