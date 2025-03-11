Salmon Arm man spends night in jail after being caught driving drunk downtown

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A man ended the night in jail after he was caught driving drunk in downtown Salmon Arm.

On March 1 at about 1:30 a.m., a Salmon Arm RCMP officer on patrol saw a grey Honda Odyssey driving erratically on Alexander Street NE, police said.

“A traffic stop was conducted and the officer noticed the 41-year-old male driver had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes,” RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

“A breath demand was conducted and the driver blew one fail and declined his right to a second test.”

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Honda was impounded for 30 days.

Police then arrested the driver for being intoxicated in public and held him in jail at the detachment to sober up overnight.

In the morning, he was handed a $115 ticket for being intoxicated in public.