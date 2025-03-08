Salmon Arm city council dug deep into need for more reserves to fund landfill closure costs

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Salmon Arm city councillors got the inside scoop on the future of the Salmon Arm Landfill and the need for a 50 per cent increase in money obtained through taxation year over year to fund landfill closure costs.

At the March 3 development and planning services committee meeting, Ben Van Nostrand, general manager of environmental and utility services for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, gave a presentation on the current solid waste management plan and budget.

In his presentation, Van Nostrand explained the need for boosting solid waste management reserves due to new provincial requirements for environmental monitoring of closed landfills.

The eventual closure costs of the Salmon Arm Landfill are estimated to be more than $11 million dollars in total by the year 2087 when final closure is expected to take place.

However, the total asset retirement obligation the CSRD is facing for the eventual closure of all of its landfills is estimated to be more than $55 million.

The solid waste management budget is funded through a combination of tipping fees, grants and taxation, with the tipping fees and grants covering operations costs.

The $600,000 taxation budgeted for 2025 is going straight into reserves to cover future closing costs. The current plan from the CSRD is to increase that taxation by $300,000 every year.

Councillors thanked Van Nostrand for his presentation and discussed the necessities of planning for closure costs ahead of time.

“As a society, we do not spend very much time thinking about the costs associated with our consumption,” said Coun. Tim Lavery. “Probably, as politicians, we may not think much about it until the annual budget comes up.

“And I think we certainly as a general public, don't pay a lot of attention to the long term implications.”

He said while $600,000 in taxation seems like a lot, there is still a long way to go to cover future closure costs.

“Ben spoke to the huge amount and the need to to start to narrow that gap,” he said. “This is pretty gobsmacking…the funding requirements ahead of us.”

Lavery added the CSRD is planning to discuss the issue further and look into other ways to meet the amount necessary.

“This is a very live issue,” Lavery said. “And Ben has indicated that we'll come back in June to have the board discussion as to how to finance this reserve.”

One possibility is an increase in tipping fees or a more aggressive taxation increase. He added it will be a “very sobering conversation” when the discussion happens.

Where will next landfill go?

Mayor Alan Harrison asked Van Nostrand where a new landfill could be built once the current Salmon Arm Landfill is closed in 2087.

“That's a tricky one,” Van Nostrand replied. “I hope that technologies improve. We sometimes have different companies at our door saying that they'll turn waste into energy, they'll turn waste into oil, there this magic solution for solid waste. Hopefully we get there.”

He said there's many challenges around finding a site for a new landfill, including available land and environmental requirements.

“It's going to be nearly impossible," he said.

He added this problem is bigger than the regional district, and is in fact a province-wide issue,

“Where are we going to put the next landfill in B.C.? I don't have those answers right now,” he said.

“What I can control is to try and maybe increase tipping fees and really push diversion, introduce more food waste programs to try and make our landfills last as long as they can.”

The mayor thanked Van Nostrand for his presentation.

“I wish the mayor of 2087 the best,” Harrison added. “That's a tough one.”