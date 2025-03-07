Shuswap Lake Golf Course on track to be first course in the Shuswap to open for the 2025 season

Photo: Shuswap Lake Golf Course

Shuswap Lake Golf Course in Blind Bay is on track to be the first track to open for the 2025 season in the Shuswap.

In a social media post, the golf course said its driving range opens Friday and the course should be open by March 21.

Walking paths on the course are now closed to the public as grounds crews work on preparations for opening day.

“The use of heavy machinery and pesticides makes the golf course an active worksite, so please respect our staff and refrain from entering the property,” reads the post.

The warmer spring temperatures will allow the course to open three weeks earlier than last year, when it opened on April 12.

An opening date for the golf course restaurant, Duffer’s Grill and Lounge, has not yet been announced.

No other Shuswap area golf courses have announced plans or dates for opening day.