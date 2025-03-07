Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge mourns the loss of co-founder and president Shirley Mainprize

Photo: Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Shirley Mainprize, Kiki(Mammoth Donkey), and Rob Miller

Rob Miller will step into the role of president at the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge following the tragic death of his wife and co-founder of the refuge Shirley Mainprize.

The board of the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge released a statement announcing the death of co-founder and president Shirley Mainprize.

In their statement the board of the refuge announced Mainprize died on Monday, March 3, after a “courageous battle with cancer.”

Robert Miller, Mainprize's husband, co-founder and former vice-president of the refuge, will be stepping into the role of board president.

The statement also announced a special tribute to the life and work of Mainprize will be published in an upcoming newsletter.

The board praised Mainprize for her “unwavering commitment to the donkeys in her care,” as well as her vision for the future of the refuge.

“A celebration of her life and legacy will take place at the Refuge this summer, following consultation with her family,” reads the statement.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Shirley’s husband Rob, her son Kris and daughter Shannon, and Shirley’s extended family at this time.”

Miller and Mainprize founded the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge as a registered charity in 2011.

The refuge provides a safe and permanent home for more than 100 neglected, abused or unwanted donkeys and mules.

Despite the passing of Mainprize the refuge will be open to visits from the public this summer to allow people to see the animals and learn more about equine care and rescue.

The 2025 summer season for the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge will run from May 2 until Sept. 7, open Friday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

“For those wishing to honour Shirley’s memory and help continue her important work, donations to the Donkey Refuge in her honour would be greatly appreciated,” the statement said.

Donations can be made online at the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge website or by calling 250-679-2778.

All donations will receive a tax receipt.