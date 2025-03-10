256893
Salmon Arm  

Shoplifter found, arrested by Salmon Arm RCMP after taking off with cart full of stolen groceries

Grocery thief quickly caught

An alleged grocery thief accused of taking off with a cart full of stolen groceries was quickly found and arrested by Salmon Arm RCMP.

On Feb. 28, an employee at a grocery store on 10th Avenue SW called police after a man took off with a grocery cart full of stolen items, police said.

“The employee was able to provide police with a detailed description of the man, including that he was pushing a cart full of groceries,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

Police patrolling nearby quickly located a 41-year-old man who was well known to police.

The clothing the man was wearing along with the cart of groceries he was pushing matched the description given by the store employee.

When questioned by police, the man was unable to produce a receipt for the groceries and he was arrested for theft.

He was later released with a court date to speak to the allegations and all of the stolen goods were safely returned to the store.

